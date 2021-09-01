Urbana Middle School put on soft lockdown

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Middle School families were notified Wednesday the school was put on a soft lockdown.
In the email, families were told there were “inconsistent messages/rumors and warnings on social media about a student having a gun at UMS.” Out of caution, they went into the lockdown and students were not able to leave their classrooms. The lockdown has since been lifted.
Parents said they are picking up their children at the school.
The District issued the following statement:
Due to social media messages and rumors of a possible school shooting, Urbana Middle School was put on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning. Families were informed of the situation.
Out of an abundance of caution for all students, backpacks and lockers were searched by school staff. The students remained in their classrooms while the search was completed. No weapons were found and there was no direct threat to any person.
The lockdown was lifted at 11:35 a.m. and students resumed their day as normal.
As always, student and staff safety is our top priority. USD #116 will continue to work with Urbana Police to investigate this matter. We will have no further comment.Katherine Tellez
Urbana School District #116