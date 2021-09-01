Urbana Middle School put on soft lockdown

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Middle School families were notified Wednesday the school was put on a soft lockdown.

In the email, families were told there were “inconsistent messages/rumors and warnings on social media about a student having a gun at UMS.” Out of caution, they went into the lockdown and students were not able to leave their classrooms. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Parents said they are picking up their children at the school.

The District issued the following statement: