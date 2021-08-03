Urbana Mayor says gun violence needs to stop

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The number of shootings in Urbana this year is up. So, far there have been 64 in just over 7 months. Last year they had a combined total of 53.

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said it’s going to take more than just one voice or one organization. It’s going to take entire communities, the state and even federal help.

Marlin said they are already looking at what the city can do. She said they need to fix things long-term, but right now they’re focused on a short term fix and stopping this violence in its tracks

“People deserve to feel safe in their homes, in their neighborhoods, on the streets, with their families,” she said.

She said there will be more police presence in Urbana for at least the next couple of days.