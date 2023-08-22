URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– There are three new businesses coming to Urbana’s Main Street, and the mayor is excited for the growth.

A few businesses have been vacant since the pandemic and Mayor Diane Marlin says they are still in the recovery phase of the pandemic, but the city has been working to transform the street back to what it once was.

“So the main scoop is ice cream, Encanto is going to be a Mexican restaurant and that will go on the place that was occupied by Crane Alley, and the third one is a bar called the Gallery,”

She says the Gallery will include cool lights and art displays. Marlin also says Maize is opening in the Illini Union, a woman owned nutritional company is coming to town, and says the future of the old Iron Post looks bright.

“The property was purchased by a group of people and they have been working hard to come up with a new plan for the place and a lot of work is going on inside,” said Marlin.

She says they plan to stick to the roots of the old restaurant, featuring food and music. Jessica Hanson, the owner of The Main Scoop, says she’s excited to be apart of all the new development.

“It was just a really cool opportunity to say okay we can be apart of new restaurants and new life coming to downtown,” said Hanson.

Hanson has a store in Mahomet and Monticello, and soon, The Main Scoop will be at the University of Illinois home football games.

“We’ll be in the horse shoe inside the stadium having the opportunity to serve ice cream there and our gourmet popcorn,” said Hanson.

Hanson is just one of many who are working to revitalize downtown Urbana, and Marlin says she is just excited to see it all come together.

“We want people who visit here, who work here, and who live here to enjoy all that we have to offer, and that’s what we’re working toward providing,” said Marlin.

Marlin says there are lots of festivals coming up that she hopes will get people downtown and excited about the new businesses. She says the Meyer store just went through a $4 million dollar remodel; they will have a reopening in September. She also says that H-Mart is coming to downtown Urbana.