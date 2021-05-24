Urbana Mayor discusses Budget Proposal for next fiscal year

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–City leaders in Urbana are already making plans for next year.

Today, the mayor’s office revealed details for 2022’s budget proposal. A large portion of their budget is coming from the American Rescue Plan.



The City of Urbana has just under $13 million dollars from the federal government as part of that rescue plan. Mayor Diane Marlin said she sees that money as a ‘short term stimulus’ with long term benefits.



She said the largest chunk of that money, about $2 million dollars, would be used for the equity and quality of life, or equal project. That includes 350 new apartment spaces, 38 new single family homes, and 161 houses for lower income earners. Mayor Marlin said these new housing projects could be a first step in addressing local inequality.



“When you talk about equity, and ending structural inequity, one of the things we have to look at is not just our social structure, but also our infrastructure,” Marlin said.



The city is also planning on redoing several sidewalks and street lights throughout different neighborhoods. The mayor’s office will continue meeting to discuss the budget once a week, until it’s brought to the city council for approval on July 28th.



Some other things on the proposed budget include; $25,000 for the Office of Human Rights and Equity, $128,000 to the fire department for training and equipment, and $35,000 for police officer training.