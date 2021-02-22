Urbana mayor declares ‘Supermarket Employee Day’ in city

Mayor visits local grocery stores to thank employees for service during pandemic

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — To celebrate National Supermarket Employee Day, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin visited local grocery stores to thank them for their work during the pandemic.

In a news release, she declared February 22nd as “Supermarket Employee Day” in the City of Urbana. In the city, 2,041 food retail jobs have generated $351.4 million in economic activity.

Mayor Marlin said she is proud not only for the work these employees have done, but also the diversity of food choices from stores in town.