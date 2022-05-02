URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Diane Marlin announced on Monday that the City of Urbana intends to promote internally to replace Fire Chief Charles Lauss, who retires Thursday.

Lauss’s successor will be Kent “Demond” Dade, who currently serves as deputy fire chief.

This promotion is part of the succession planning that started when the city first created a deputy position for the fire department about a year ago, according to the mayor.

“Ideally, you want to be able to help people progress in their careers and in professional development,” Marlin said. “So, I’m thrilled we’re able to promote people from within.”

She further explained that she is satisfied with the promotion because “it’s very expensive and time consuming to do national searches for every position.”

Furthermore, she believes that one advantage to hiring from within is the ability to “hit the ground running.” due to a familiarity with the department.

Dade previously worked with the City of Quincy Fire Department for more than 20 years, and for the past four years, he has been an instructor at the Illinois Fire Service Institute.

Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Hensch

Battalion Chief Kyle Hensch will be appointed to the vacant deputy fire chief position.

Hensch has worked for city of Urbana since 1998, first starting as a firefighter before moving up the ranks to Company Officer/Lieutenant (2006-2013), Captain (2013-2014) and Division Chief (2014-present).

Both Dade and Hensch have already been involved in the planning and design of two new fire stations on South Philo Road and North Lincoln Avenue as well, according to Marlin.

Marlin will bring up the appointments to a Special City Council Monday night for final approval.