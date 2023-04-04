URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s just one person in the running for Urbana Police Chief.

Larry Boone retired last year as chief in Norfolk, Va. Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said Boone’s great attitude, focus on community programs and 33 years in the Norfolk department made him stand out.

She believes the people will welcome him with open arms if he listens to them.

“People are anxious to meet the candidate and they’re anxious to share questions and concerns,” Marlin said. “But they also are anxious to provide their perspectives, I think any candidate who would come here should be very open to listening.”

Marlin said Boone will have several more interviews with department members and small groups before his hiring is finalized. She said there’s no timeline for when that will happen.