Urbana Masonic Lodge No. 157 dedicates new building

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Today, officials with Urbana Masonic Lodge dedicated a new building.

During the ceremony, members marked the building ready for use.

Before, the group met in the Champaign Masonic Center because they didn’t have a building.

The group has now returned home and will meet in Urbana.

“We’re very excited about it,” said Roger Hills with the Urbana Masonic Lodge. “We’ve done all the work ourselves. We haven’t had to hire any outside contractors and so we have a very high sense of ownership and accomplishment of having turning this building into our own masonic lodge.”

The building used to be a church. The cost was over $300,000. It was partially paid for by investments made by members.