URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in tracking down a man from Urbana wanted on fleeing and eluding charges.

Officials said Michael Huffman, 43, is wanted on a warrant charging him with aggravated fleeing and attempted eluding. Bond is set at $200,000.

Huffman is described as being Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches in height and weighs 205 pounds.

Anyone who knows of Huffman’s location is asked to contact Crime Stoppers using one of three ways: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip submitted to Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if Huffman is arrested using the information provided.