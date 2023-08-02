URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Couty Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in tracking down a man wanted on a drug charge.

Court records indicate that Christoper Pope, 35 of Urbana, was charged with possessing over five grams of methamphetamine in November of 2022. He pleaded not guilty and posted bail, but later failed to appear in court the following March.

Pope was later caught and was deemed eligible to be assessed for drug court. He later charged his plea to guilty and was sentenced to 180 days in the Champaign County Jail, with 40 days of credit given for time already served.

Records further indicate that Pope was also ordered to report to a drug court after his release. He appeared at the first few hearings of drug court, but then missed a court date.

As a result, another warrant was issued for Pope’s arrest. The warrant also set bond at $200,000.

Pope is described as being White, 5′ 10″ in height and weighing 125 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who knows of Pope’s location is asked to call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. They can also submit a tip on Crime Stoppers website or through the P3 Tips app.

Any tip submitted through these means is both anonymous and labile for a cash reward if Pope is arrested using the information provided.