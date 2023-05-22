URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man is wanted for predatory criminal sexual assault and Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in finding him.

Officials said the wanted subject is Nicholas Juan-Sebastian, a 36-year-old man last known to be living on Fred Lane in Urbana. He is described as being Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes, measuring 5 feet 4 inches in height and weighing 167 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant that set bond at $100,000.

Anyone who knows of Juan-Sebastian’s location is advised to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip submitted through these means is 100% anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if Juan-Sebastian is arrested with the aid of the submitted information.