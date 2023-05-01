URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man is wanted for aggravated battery and Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in finding him.

Officials said George Harris was last known to be living on Lincoln Avenue in Urbana. He is 66 years old, 5 feet 9 inches in height and 210 pounds in weight. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Records from the Champaign County Jail indicate that Harris has been booked there four dozen times since 1985. The charges he was accused of include driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, burglary, theft, assault and battery. He was last booked on aggravated battery charges in July of 2022, and he was released two days later.

Champaign County Circuit Clerk records show that Harris appeared in court for arraignment the following month, during which he pleaded not guilty. But he failed to appear during another court hearing on April 11. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.

Anyone who has information regarding Harris’ whereabouts is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tips submitted through these methods is both anonymous and eligible for a reward if the information provided results in Harris’ arrest.