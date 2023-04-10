URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a man wanted for armed violence and aggravated domestic battery.

Court records show that Deonance Hill, 30 of Urbana, was charged with armed violence in October of 2021. He was released on bond, but never appeared in court the following December. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.

At the same time, another warrant was issued for his arrest related to a case of aggravated domestic battery. He has yet to make a court appearance related to this case.

Hill is described as being Black, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.