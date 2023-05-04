URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana police have announced the arrest of a 19-year-old for attempted first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in Urbana.

Authorities said on Wednesday, May 3 officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Vawter Street at 11:29 a.m. for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived and found a 36-year-old Urbana man who had been stabbed in the face.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Investigation into the incident indicated that stabbing occurred as a result of a domestic dispute at the residence, police said.

Officials said Nikya Humbles, a 19-year-old from Urbana, was quickly identified and returned to the scene to talk with police. A court-authorized search of the residence was completed and police found additional evidence of the incident.

Humbles was arrested for the attempted first-degree murder and transported to the Champaign County Satellite Jail pending further court proceedings, police said.

Urbana Police Department said the investigation into the investigation is ongoing, and are asking that anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incident to contact police at 217-384-2320. They said arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or online at 373tips.com.

Police remind people that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.