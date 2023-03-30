URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man is dead following a stabbing late Thursday morning.

Urbana Police officials said officers responded to a reported stabbing in the area of Smith Road and Rainbow View Court just after 11 a.m. At that location they found a 51-year-old man with life-threatening injuries from a stab wound to the chest.

Officials said first responders attempted life-saving measures to no avail, and the man was later pronounced dead at Carle Hospital.

Police continue to investigate the situation but said this was not a random act of violence. So far, no arrests have been made.

Urbana Police asked that anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incident contact them at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared in private

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online or using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Any tips in a homicide case that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $5,000 in cash.