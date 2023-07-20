URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man will spend the next 80 years in prison after he was convicted of trying to kill a senior couple in Champaign last fall.

Kenichi Townsend, 27, was found guilty on two counts of attempted murder in May. At sentencing on Wednesday, Judge Roger Weber imposed a 45-year sentence on him for shooting the wife, who was injured far worse than her husband was, and a 35-year sentence for shooting the husband.

The sentences will be served consecutively, and Townsend will not be eligible for parole until 2091. He will be 95 years old at that point in time.

The attempted murders happened as a result of mistaken identity. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said that on Sept. 8, 2022, Townsend, Shamario Brown and Juvon Mays intended to kill Oshae Cotton; all four have extensive criminal histories in Champaign-Urbana. Cotton testified against Brown in a 2016 murder trial that also involved an innocent victim.

Brown was ultimately acquitted in that murder trial and on Sept. 8, Rietz said he set out for retribution against Cotton with Townsend and Mays. They found on Heritage Drive in Champaign a car identical to Cotton’s, but it was not Cotton’s car.

“Unfortunately, the people in that vehicle were our very innocent victims,” Rietz said in May.

The victims were pulling into the driveway of their new home when bullets started flying. Both the husband and wife were shot and survived, but the trauma still lingers.

At Townsend’s sentencing on Wednesday, the wife gave an impact statement explaining what has transpired to her and her husband since Sept. 8. She is still getting bullets and pieces of metal removed from her body and she’s needed months of physical and occupational therapy. Those procedures and services have incurred thousands of dollars in medical bills.

Because the couple was in the process of moving into the home, many of their possessions were inside their car when shots rang out. Many of those items were damaged or destroyed, and the car itself was a total loss.

But worse than that, she said, is the anger of not being able to care for her husband as he died from leukemia. They were moving into the home to make life easier for him, and he ultimately passed away in February.

When it was his turn to speak, Townsend again denied being involved in the shooting. But his words had little impact on Weber, who sent him to prison for 80 years.

Townsend is the first person to be tried, convicted and sentenced for the Sept. 8 shooting. The cases against Brown and Mays are still ongoing.