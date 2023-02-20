URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Chris Manson is looking for emergency vehicles to help Ukrainians in the war against Russia.

The Vice President of Government Relations at OSF said ambulances and fire trucks are what he’s looking for.

“Unfortunately, ambulances are often targeted by Russian forces,” Manson said. “They’re considered a prime target and they do take them out.”

The first call he made was to an ambulance provider in Peoria. Since then, Manson has sent 28 ambulances and 1 fire engine. They’re sent overseas by plane, with help from the Ukraine Medical Association of America, UA Resistance Foundation, and anonymous donors.

He’s also received vehicles from Iowa, Ohio, and Massachusetts. Manson said the response from those benefitting from the supplies is priceless.

“When they see the American vehicle, when they see the messages, when they see the American flag, you can just tell there’s another kind of benefit. That they know they’re not alone,” Manson said.

Manson said wants to keep going and says he could use the community’s help to continue his mission.

“If you got the vehicle great. If not, maybe you might know someone like another fire department or another health system,” Manson said.

Manson is currently getting ready to send more supplies to Ukraine in mid-March. Those who would like to help can contact him on the US Ambulances for Ukraine Twitter page.