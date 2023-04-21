URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Bill Hand is wondering where his disabled wife will get care from once University Rehabilitation Center closes in June.

Hand and almost 80 other families got word from the staff about the nursing home closing on Wednesday. Avi Rothner, owner of University Rehab Center, said keeping the Urbana facility open is not financially feasible. But county officials say there’s an agreement in place to keep the facility a nursing home until 2028. In the middle of all of this are the patients and families who are now trying to find other options. Hand said his wife Cindy requires a lot of care.

“She’s completely paralyzed on the left side,” Hand said. “So, it takes two people to get her in the bed. Two people to get her out of bed. Two people to help her get dressed. She can’t do any of that stuff on her own. She needs assistance with brushing her teeth. Assistance with bath and cleaning up. Basically, she assistance with everything she does.”

Hand said he got a closure notice from the facility that talks about other nursing homes. It states there are three within five miles and 11 within 25 miles of Urbana. But none of them are closer to his house than University Rehab.

“We looked a few months ago, 4,5,6 months ago. We didn’t find too many places that would be in our area that would have a bed that would work out for her. Right now, she’s 10 minutes away. I can be there really quick. If something should happen and she’s 50 miles away that’s going to be more of a challenge,” Hand said.

His situation is even more demanding because he works almost 60 hours a week. He also takes care of his daughter who has down syndrome. Hand is weighing what makes the most sense for his family.

“Her mind is not all correct. So, she probably doesn’t understand. But when it gets to the point when they actually move her, probably, it’s not going to be good.”

Hand said he plans to attend next week’s meetings for families at the nursing home on Monday and Thursday. He said he wants to hear what officials have to say but will also have thoughts of his own he wants addressed.