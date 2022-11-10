URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night.

Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his torso and provided aid until EMTs could arrive.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Taveon C. Davis. Northrup added that Davis was taken to the ER of Carle Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m.

Urbana Police are still investigating the shooting and are gathering additional facts. Northrup scheduled an autopsy for Friday.

Urbana Police ask that anyone with information about this shooting contact them at 217-384-2320; arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Alternatively, people wanting to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in a homicide investigation.