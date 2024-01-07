URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Kevin Finley of Urbana was sentenced to 45 years in prison for a 2021 home invasion and sexual assault of a University of Illinois student.

On July 8, 2021 at around 2:15 a.m., a man used an unlocked door to enter a home near Villa Lane and Vine Street. The home’s 27-year-old resident, a U of I student, woke up and found the suspect in her bedroom. The initial press release from Urbana Police said the man “put a metallic object to her head and told her not to scream.” The suspect proceeded to sexually assault the victim and then left the home.

Urbana officers arrested the suspect, Kevin Finley, three weeks later in connection to felony charges, including home invasion and aggravated sexual assault. Then-32-year-old Finley was already in police custody for drug charges at the time.

Finley was found guilty by a Champaign County Jury following a trial in May 2023. Urbana officials said the conviction was made after the presentation of DNA, digital data and cellular evidence, as well as strong testimonies from patrol officers, detectives and the victim herself.

Last Thursday, Finley appeared in Champaign County Court, where additional testimonies and factors were consolidated for sentencing. A 2015 case from Panama City, Florida was highlighted, where Finley was arrested and charged with human trafficking and procuring a minor for prostitution. Police said he was also accused, though not criminally charged, in several sexual assault cases in Urbana prior to 2021, where women said he grabbed their buttocks in public areas.

Judge Randall Rosenbaum sentenced Finley to 35 years for aggravated criminal sexual assault and an additional 10 years for criminal sexual abuse.

“The Urbana Police Department wishes to express gratitude to all involved in bringing justice to

the victim and ensuring that the perpetrator was held accountable for his actions,” Urbana Police said. “The successful prosecution of this violent incident underscores the commitment of the Urbana Police Department to safeguarding the community and seeking justice for survivors of sexual assault.”

Urbana law enforcement said confidential support for survivors of sexual violence is available through Rape Advocacy, Counseling, & Education Services’ (RACES) 24/7 crisis hotline at 217-

384-4444. Visit their website at https://www.cu-races.org for more information.