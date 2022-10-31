URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was found not guilty of first degree murder over the weekend.

Keith Campbell was arrested in Cook County in May 2021 by U.S. Marshals after being charged with first degree murder following an incident in July 2018.

Urbana Police were called to a party on July 21, 2018, near Florida Avenue and Curtiss Drive in Urbana after a fight broke out. Urbana Police found 27-year-old Martez Taylor fatally shot. Detectives said Campbell shot Taylor while he was sitting in a car. Taylor later died at a hospital.

A warrant for Campbell’s arrest was approved in July 2018. He was arraigned in Champaign County Court in June 2021.

Court documents show that the now 31-year-old Campbell was found not guilty of all charges by an Urbana jury on Oct. 28 and was discharged from custody.