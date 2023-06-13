URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was recently found guilty by a federal jury of dealing pounds of methamphetamine in the Champaign-Urbana community.

Prosecutors said that on Thursday, Phoutasone Champanine, 37, was found guilty of three crimes: conspiracy to possess 50 or more grams of meth with intend to distribute, maintaining a drug-involved premises and possessing a gun as a felon. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing on Oct. 13.

Evidence presented in court established that Champanine has multiple prior drug convictions and that he was dealing meth in pounds in Champaign-Urbana. Further investigation, prosecutors said, resulted in several guns and ammunition of various calibers being found in Champanie’s storage unit in Savoy.

Prosecutors added that a search warrant was then obtained for Champanine’s home; investigators found him on the porch of his home with a bag on his shoulder containing eight pounds of meth. Another pound was found inside his home, along with two more guns and ammunition.

For conspiracy to possess meth, the most serious crime he was convicted of, Champanine could be sentenced to anywhere from 10 years to life in prison. If he is released from prison, he could be on parole for life.

Prosecutors said the investigation was conducted by the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force with assistance from the FBI, DEA and ATF. The case was also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and gun violence and make neighborhoods safer.