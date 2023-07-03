URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Urbana is under arrest after police, investigating a deadly shooting over the weekend, found a gun illegally in his possession.

The Urbana Police Department released a statement saying that on Friday, officers responded to the area of Silver and Vawter Streets around 3:45 p.m. for a reported shooting. There are a number of apartment buildings in that area along with a parking lot, where officers found the victim. He had been shot and was already dead when they arrived.

The victim is said to be 51 years old and from Urbana, but no further details were released about him. An autopsy is pending.

During the investigation, police reported they were able to obtain a court-authorized search warrant for an apartment near the scene of the shooting. Officers found a gun during that search and the person accused of possessing it, 45-year-old Eric Nash, was arrested.

Nash, police said, is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a gun. He was booked into the Champaign County Jail on this offense, but not for murder. Police said that at this time, it is unknown if the gun Nash had is the same one used in Friday’s shooting.

Police added that they know people were outside their apartments at the time of the shooting due to a power outage in the area. Therefore, they are asking for community assistance in the investigation.

Urbana Police asked anyone with additional information or video footage of the shooting to contact them at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Arrangements can be made with Urbana Police for tipsters to share their information in private while Crime Stoppers tips are completely anonymous.

Any tip that is submitted to Crime Stoppers is also eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in murder investigations. Rewards will be paid if a tip results in an arrest.