Urbana man arrested for car theft six hours after being released from jail

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–An Urbana man is facing jail time after police said he stole a Domino’s delivery car and crashed it.

39-year-old Larry Kirkland was arrested last night. Police said he stole a car from the Domino’s parking lot of University Ave.

In a court hearing on Tuesday, he was charged with car theft and fleeing from police. It’s the third time Kirkland has been arrested by police for car thefts in the last eight months. He was just released from jail on Monday morning for his previous incident, and arrested again just six hours after his release.

Police flagged him down on Windsor Rd., and chased him until he crashed into another car as he reached Neil St.

Back in December, he stole a car from Ricky Olsen. Olsen’s service dog, Star, was inside. He said he couldn’t believe it happened again.

“I’m hoping the guy who did this takes the time to change his ways instead of doing this one bad thing over and over again,” Olsen said.

Kirkland now faces 4-15 years of jail time for car theft, fleeing police, violating his probation and running two traffic lights.