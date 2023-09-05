URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man is under arrest in connection to a Monday morning argument-turned-shooting that left both him and another Urbana man hurt.

Urbana Police officials said that officers responded to the area of Vawter Street and Harding Drive at approximately 3:19 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Officers also learned that a second man, age 28, was at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm, which he received in the same shooting.

Neither man was seriously hurt, and both were treated and released.

Officials said the investigation revealed that the 28-year-old, identified as Anthony Wilkins, was in possession of cocaine and was one of the people who fired shots. Upon his released from the hospital, Wilkins was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Wilkins was booked into the Champaign County Jail, where he is awaiting further court proceedings.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who has further information about it is advised to call either Urbana Police at 217-384-2320 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.