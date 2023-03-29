VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — An Urbana man is under arrest and charged with the attempted murder of an Indiana sheriff’s deputy following a car chase and shooting that crossed state lines.

Officials with the Indiana State Police said that Justin Henry, 46, was arrested upon his release from an Indianapolis hospital on Monday. He was taken to Vermillion County, Ind., the site of his alleged offense, where he was booked into the county jail on two counts of attempted murder. He is being held without bond until his initial court appearance.

Henry was a patient at that hospital following a Feb. 24 incident that left him and a Vermillion County Sheriff’s Deputy hurt. After fleeing a traffic stop in Danville, Ill., Indiana State Police officials said Henry crossed the state line and was pursued to Dana, Ind., where his car became disabled.

When Henry exited the car, officials said he fired at officers, hitting Deputy Joey Wilson in the foot and leg. Henry subsequently fled to a nearby barn, got into a farm truck and drove toward officers. They opened fire and hit Henry.

Wilson and Henry received immediate medical care at the scene before eventually being taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Wilson was released from the hospital four days later while Henry was subsequently airlifted to Indianapolis, where he remained until Monday.

Investigators later determined that Henry was wanted on a Champaign County warrant charging him with attempted murder. That warrant had been issued on Feb. 7, two weeks prior to the shooting.