URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man is under arrest after police officials said he admitted to damaging a church in a fit of frustration.

Officials said that a broken window was discovered at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Monday. The investigation determined that the window, valued at $750, was broken in the late-night hours the previous Friday.

Using surveillance footage, officials said 25-year-old Trevon Bailey was identified as the person responsible. They added that when officers located him, Bailey admitted to the damage, but said it was an accident. He claimed to have knocked on the church door and kicked the door in frustration when he failed to get an answer. The window broke as a result of the kick.

Bailey is in custody at the Champaign County Jail and awaiting further criminal proceedings.