URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — A Little Free Library in Urbana was damaged by a fire on Tuesday.

Officials said the fire happened around 1 p.m. in front of an Urbana home. The house is near the corner of West Michigan and Carle Avenues. Urbana Police reported a 59-year-old Urbana male is a suspect.

At least 10 books inside the wooden library box were damaged.

“I take two small children all the time to exchange books at the box,” said Ellen Buetow, who lives in the neighborhood. “We went the day before this happened and picked My Little Pony books.”

Little Free Library is a non-profit organization in which users can exchange new and used books.

A little over a dozen Little Free Libraries are scattered throughout the Urbana-Champaign area at homes, public parks and public libraries.

“I was really shocked when I saw the damage,” Buetow said. “This library is something I always look forward to visiting each week. I was honestly saddened that anyone would try to take away this opportunity for us to share in our neighborhood.”

Neighbors frequently used this Little Free Library location. After the fire, neighbors donated more books.