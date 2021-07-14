Urbana Landmark Hotel getting makeover, to be renamed Hotel Royer

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Square area in Urbana is getting a new lease on life.

Work has started on the Landmark Hotel, which will eventually be renamed Hotel Royer. That’s a nod to Joseph Royer, the architect who originally designed the building, and many others in downtown Urbana.

It was built in 1923 and has been sitting empty for quite some time.

Crews have started interior demolition work and reroofing. It’ll be reopened under the Hilton Tapestry boutique hotel brand.





The Urbana Historic Preservation Commission needs to sign off on the exterior design before outside construction starts. The lead developer says HPC already has that so the work can begin very soon.

The hotel will have 128 rooms, a restaurant, and a bar. It should be open by late next year.

Urbana’s mayor says this is the first big step in transforming the Lincoln Square area.