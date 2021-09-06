Urbana Labor Day Parade

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – People are embracing the longer weekend this labor day with marching bands and a little fun.

People lined the streets for labor day parades all across the United States. Dozens of people in Urbana came out to enjoy the parade, and they were able to grab some candy along the way.

People who were out also appreciated the holiday. Honoring the hard-working men and women who have sacrificed so much.

“Knowing that people fought for us to have a day of rest from work, and being able to enjoy time with family,” Leanne Lemus, a neighbor, said.



That parade ended at Prarie Park with a picnic, celebrating the special day.