URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A mobile science lab is bringing hands-on education to kids in Urbana.

It’s all a part of the curiosity cube. A nine-month tour across 22 cities that showcases problems in the environment and teaches students how to solve them. There are three stations where students use magnifying glasses, virtual reality and Petri dishes to understand contamination in the world.

Eight-year-old Rowan Clark is one of many kids in Urbana learning about contamination.

“I never knew that there could be so many germs in the world,” Clark said. “I never knew that there could be so many germs in the world.”

Curiosity Cube coordinator Danielle Chavis said the cube provides a different avenue of learning than just sitting in a classroom.

“Science is at the root of everything we do and life is at the root of what we do,” Chavis said. “Kids are excited to do the curiosity cube program. They’re excited to meet scientists, who live in their community. They’re excited to leave their mark on the curiosity cube.”

Five-year-old Olivia Meek said the cube made her aware of the number of bacteria in the environment—and it’s our job to keep it clean.

“I learned that there’s a lot of germs around the world,” Meek said. “So, we need to keep our bodies, our hands, our face, and our hair all healthy.”

Urbana Park District community program assistant Katie Bickers said it’s not the first time they’ve shown the cube to students and more cities should adopt this unique way of learning for kids.

“Anytime you can bring a mobile entertainment, educational experience to children is great and it makes them more interested,” Bickers said.

There will be two more chances to visit the curiosity cube this week on Friday, June 9 at the Champaign Parks Youth Summer Camp from 8 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. on Market Street, and Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.