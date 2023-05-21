URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Legend has it, if you build a tiny home or garden outside, a fairy or a gnome will come by. The Urbana Parks Department wanted to test that theory over the weekend by hosting a Build-Your-Own Tiny Home at Meadowbrook Park on Saturday.

During the pandemic, the parks department had to-go kits for families to build their own at home, but with the nice weather, they wanted to host a community event. Dozens of kids showed up and were able to take their creations home.

“You know creative play is really good for kids’ development especially younger kids, and so that’s really our goal here is to let kids express themselves in a creative way and get those imaginative juices flowing,” said David Subers, Urbana Park District.

Subers said they used items they already had laying around the department like bark, moss, little gnome and fairy figures, and art supplies.

The park district hopes kids will continue their creations at home, and hope to host the event again soon.