URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Urbana School Board has decided to keep its COVID-19 mitigation in place.

For at least the next few weeks.

Questions and discussion regarding the districts mask policy lasted more than an hour at the board meeting Tuesday.

After the state changed its guidance on masks, Urbana Superintendent talked about how that would look for the district.

Ultimately, they decided not to change their guidance. It came down to the safety of students and staff who can’t get vaccinated, and those who are “medically fragile.”

Several parents wrote to the board asking not to change the policy, and the student ambassadors backed that up. They said they took a poll from students, and most of them said they wanted the policy to stay in place.

The superintendent said they will continue to watch community numbers and check numbers after Spring Break. Until then, mitigations will stay in place.