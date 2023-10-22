URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The ILEAS Training Center in Urbana is getting a facelift.

ILEAS stands for Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System. The group got a $3 million grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The money will allow them to renovate the building and maximize their space for public safety training.

Executive Director Larry Evans said the upgrades will help expand adult education for years to come.

“We’re pretty excited about having large training areas that give you both the ability to sit in a traditional desk-and-chair classroom, A/V presentation, and then step into the back of the room where you can kind of do the down-and-dirty part of what it is you’re actually training.”

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of June next year.