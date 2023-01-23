URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3 Squire Ct. in Urbana around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Firefighters were dispatched after receiving a report of a house fire with all residents out of the house. Multiple engines arrived within four minutes and saw the fire was visible from the attached garage.

The fire was under control within ten minutes, though there was heavy fire damage to the attached garage and smoke damage throughout the house.

The residents of the house were displaced from the fire and are being assisted by the Emergency Services Support Team and the Red Cross.

Damage estimates have not been determined and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.