URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, music fans came together for a pop-up shop at a house made famous by American Football, a Midwest emo band based out of Urbana.

The house appeared on the cover of the band’s 1999 self-titled album. The group wrote it while attending the University of Illinois. In the spring, Urbana-based record label Polyvinyl bought the house.

Music fans were excited to step foot inside the classic landmark for the first time on Saturday. They explored vinyl records, CDs, tapes, and other merchandise.

One of the house owners, Matt Lunsford, said it’s great to see the community excitement.

“You know, it’s been very popular and people are excited,” he said, “and then out here just, you know, either seeing the inside of the house or hanging out outside, taking pictures. It’s a really popular picture spot. People come by and take pictures out here all of the time.”

He said he plans to continue more events like this at the house in the future.