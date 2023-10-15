URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a working fire on Sunday morning that left a home uninhabitable.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. in the area of South Dodson Drive and East Elm Street. Four engines, one ladder, and a command officer arrived on the scene in less than 5 minutes, along with chief fire officers and an ambulance. Fire crews deemed it a working fire after they saw smoke coming out of several windows on a split-level home.

One person and a dog safely escaped the home before the Fire Department arrived. Firefighters searched the home for any more occupants as the fire was quickly extinguished. It took crews less than 10 minutes to bring the flames under control, after which they overhauled the structure and snuffed out all hot spots.

No injuries were reported. After the 2 hours it took to clear the incident, the Fire Department said the home was no longer fit to live in. Damages amounted to around $150,000.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire to be an accidental cooking fire.