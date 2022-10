URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Crews responded to a house fire in Urbana late Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. The fire occurred on East California Avenue by Pfeffer Road. Our crews report extensive damage to the home, and that the roof above the garage was destroyed. Neighbors told our crew there were flames coming from the roof, and that the house is home to a family of six. It is currently unknown what caused the fire and if anyone is hurt.

This is a developing story.