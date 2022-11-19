URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For high school students and parents in Urbana, it’s been a week filled with fear and chaos. That’s because on Tuesday, police say a staff member received a threat from an unknown person.



Then on Wednesday, Urbana police and the FBI were notified of additional threats from the same email source, prompting the school to go to a hard lockdown. The whole situation has high school parents like Amanda Good extremely worried.



“I’m afraid to take my kid to school because I don’t know whether it’s going to be a school shooting,” Good said. It’s not just them. Even middle school parents are on edge.



“We have no idea what honestly is going on, I kept my son out yesterday and I wasn’t going to let him come today but what are you going to do,” Roy Dunaway said.



In light of the threats, police and the school district came up with a plan to move the high school to remote learning Thursday and Friday. After the threat made today, that will continue Monday and Tuesday. Good is thankful for the precaution but worries if the threats continue and remote learning does too, students like her daughter will be set back.



“The kids aren’t getting their education that they need. they need to be in a classroom in front of a teacher to learn,” Good said.



Every parent I spoke with says they feel safer with their kids at home. Kelly Campe says it’s the smart option to protect students.



“It’s good in this scenario but how much are the kids really learning, Campe said.



While students are at home, police and the FBI continue to investigate. They think the threats are part of a larger, national trend. They say they don’t believe staff and students are in immediate danger, but aren’t taking any chances, something all families are grateful for.



“This affects our children mentally, physically, emotionally. you know, not knowing what’s going to happen when they go into that school and on top of the parents not knowing what’s going to happen with their children,” Good said.