URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Moe Ford, an Urbana High School student, was selected from over 9,000 applicants nationwide for a prestigious award in photography.

Ford received the 2024 YoungArts Award in Photography. He is one of 700 winners across 10 artistic disciplines to be recognized for strong artistry, technique and commitment to their craft.

“It is an extraordinary privilege to welcome these brilliant young artists into the YoungArts community,” YoungArts President Clive Chang said. “We’re honored to recognize and encourage these artists at this critical stage in their careers, and we’re looking forward to playing an active, ongoing role in what will no doubt be an incredible artistic journey for each of them.”

Officials from Urbana School District #116 congratulated Ford in a Facebook post. They said Ford is the first YoungArts winner in the school district’s history, and the only Photography category recipient in all of Illinois for 2024.

“Congratulations Moe! You are definitely an artist to watch. We can say we knew you when,” school district officials said.

In the post, school district officials also shared some of Ford’s work, which can be viewed below.

Photography by Moe Ford, provided by the Facebook page of Urbana School District #116.

Winners receive $250 in addition to microgrants and other financial awards. Through the rest of their artistic careers, YoungArts Award recipients also receive creative and professional development support, presentation opportunities with major venues and cultural partners across the country, and access to a private online platform, YoungArts Post, which allows for connections and opportunities amongst young artists. Ford will also have the chance to learn from artistic professionals in New York and Los Angeles through an all expenses-paid intensive from YoungArts Labs.

Besides photography, other YoungArts award categories include classical music, dance, design, film, jazz, theater, visual arts, voice and writing. The competition is open to artists aged 15 to 18 or in grades 10 through 12. For more information, visit youngarts.org/competition.

Past winners of the YoungArts Award include Daniel Arsham, Terence Blanchard, Camille A. Brown, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Amanda Gorman, Judith Hill, Jennifer Koh, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Andrew Rannells, Desmond Richardson and Hunter Schafer.

A complete list of the 2024 winners can be viewed at youngarts.org/winners.