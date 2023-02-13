Update 11:50 a.m.

Urbana School District officials said Urbana High School has transitioned to a soft lockdown as of 11:30 a.m.

Officials said the building has been secured and the decision to loosen the lockdown was made after consulting Urbana Police. Elevated security precautions will be in place for the remainder of the day.

Any student that leaves the building for any reason will not be allowed back in.

Original article:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana High School is on a lockdown as of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, school district officials have announced.

Officials said on social media that the school received a threatening phone call Monday morning. As a result of the lockdown, no one is being allowed into or out of the building.

Officials added that activities scheduled for National African American Parent Involvement Day have been canceled, but they have not reached a decision on whether to cancel after-school activities.

“Urbana Police will maintain a visible presence at and around Urbana schools for the remainder of the school day,” officials said. “As always, safety is our main priority, and we will continue to work with the police to maintain a safe presence.”

This is a developing story.