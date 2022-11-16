URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at Urbana High School are currently sheltering in place and under a hard lockdown after Urbana Police and district officials said the school received two threats.

An on-scene reporter saw three or four Urbana Police cars outside the school, with several parents lined up in their cars, wanting to ask questions about their kids inside.

Urbana Police officers said no one is hurt.

The lockdown and increased police presence comes after police and district officials said a threatening email was sent to a staff member Tuesday night from an unidentified source. In an email to parents at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the school would be operating on a soft lockdown for the day in response to this threat.

But that changed when another threat was received shortly before 11 a.m. The lockdown was upgraded from soft to hard, with students secured in their classrooms and not being allowed to leave.

This latest episode comes just one week after two other threats were made toward the school. Classes were canceled on Monday, Nov. 7 as a result of the first threat and when students returned to school after the Election Day holiday, another threat resulted in the school being placed on a soft lockdown.

“As always, safety is our main priority, and we will continue to work with the police to maintain a safe presence,” Ivory-Tatum said in one of several emails she sent to parents.

This is a developing story. Urbana Police said they are still investigating.