URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana High School Student Council members planned a memorable Thanksgiving dinner for the community.

Thursday marked their 50th annual Thanksgiving dinner celebration. The guests picked their seats and received a menu for a restaurant-style experience, where the dinner came straight to them. They also listened to a live band.

Citlali Cortez-Alvarez, the Student Council’s Vice President, said it’s all for free.

“It’s a huge thing,” she said. “Some people have been coming here for 10 years, plus some only five, but it’s an annual thing to look forward to that. We’ll dig deeper in our community.”

“Beautiful atmosphere. The food is great,” guest John Knerr said. “A lot of food. It’s delicious, too.”

Knerr said he once volunteered for the big Thanksgiving dinner pre-pandemic. This year, he was on the other side of things as a guest.

“It’s just a wonderful thing to do, to see the smile on everybody’s face for just a few minutes, even if they’re having a bad day,” he said.

Cortez-Alvarez said it takes a lot of planning.

“So first we talk to restaurants,” she said. “It’s all about price and how about how many funds we can get for the next year.”

She has been volunteering since she was a little girl. It’s something she looks forward to each year.

“I’ve never had, I guess, a normal Thanksgiving dinner, since I’ve always been here at the school,” Cortez-Alvarez said.

She said she is thankful for the many friendships made over one meal.

“I would say just because we love it. It’s our main big thing and we just love to do it, because there’s nothing else like this that we see people do in the community.”

Cortez-Alvarez said they had more than 100 volunteers. They have already started planning it all again for next year.