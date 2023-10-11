URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — Urbana High School’s choir will be sharing the stage with world-touring rock band, Foreigner.

The students were chosen to sing with the band for their upcoming State Farm Center show on Oct. 22. Choir Director Becky Park said they didn’t hear about the contest until the beginning of the school year. She said the students picked the song “Somebody to Love” by Queen as an audition song, and sent a video of the a cappella performance to Foreigner.

Choir student J.J. Lee said it was a huge surprise to hear they had won.

“When I first heard about the competition, I didn’t really expect that we would win. But then, you know, we made the video and then people were like, ‘This is really good,'” Lee said. “Then I was like, you know, maybe there’s a chance. And then in class, she was like, you guys won. Everyone around me stood up and screamed.”

The class got the news Monday. They don’t know exactly what song they will be singing with the band as of yet. Champaign Centennial’s choir also sang with Foreigner when the band played in 2019.