URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Urbana High School girl’s basketball team is taking a day away from the court to help the community this holiday season.

The team hosted a gift-wrapping fundraiser at the school today. Anyone who showed up was asked to bring a donation, and the players wrapped and decorated the gifts.

Head Coach Bobby Boykin says this is the second year they’ve held the event, and that it helps bring the team closer together.

“It gives them the opportunity to come together as a team, and have a nice team meal, especially around the holidays,” said Boykin. “It’s nice to be with family and these girls are family together so it’s really important for us to do that.”

All the money raised will help the team buy new uniforms and equipment for the upcoming season.