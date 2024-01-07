URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Student volunteers are taking the first steps in removing an invasive shrub called honeysuckle at Perkins Wet Prairie in Urbana.

It’s a part of a program called “Fresh Crew” that aims to help clean up nature areas in the community. It’s run through the Urbana Park District and sees kids from sixth to 12th grade lend a helping hand.

Matthew Olson has volunteered with the program since the summer.

“I really love nature,” he said. “I just have a huge passion for nature and I love helping out, helping out the community and helping to preserve the ecosystems.”

Students cut the invasive plants while learning valuable ecological lessons. Cassie Wefel said for her, it’s a great way to spend Saturdays.

“It’s a very valuable way to spend my time. It gets me outside and in nature, and just seeing the impact we make, like, we don’t do that much, but if groups of us keep coming out, we make an impact,” Wefel said.

Environmental educator Michael Dzianott helps oversee the program. He said the goal is to help all kids explore the unknown — even if it’s just in their backyard.

“We’re not living immediately surrounded by natural areas like this. So, what I hope for the program is to garner a sense of empathy for the natural environment, but also a sense of familiarity, you know, because this is our land, too.”

Dzianott said he hopes this program can act as a spring board to diversify the environmental movement.