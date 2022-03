URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Firefighters responded to a fire at around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to an address on Hawthorne Drive in response to a report of a house on fire.

According to on-scene firefighters, a family was home when the fire broke out but they got out safely.

No injuries were reported. The family is displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.