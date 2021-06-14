Urbana firefighters respond to house fire; flames extinguished upon arrival

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana firefighters were called to a house Monday afternoon for a reported fire.

It happened near Ogelthorpe and East Michigan avenues. When firefighters arrived, the fire was already put out. It appeared to be contained to the front porch. There was no damage to the inside of the house. No one was hurt.

Firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire. However, they are warning people to pay closer attention during summer, because it is easier to accidentally start a fire if you are not careful.