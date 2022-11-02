URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a fire by the Melrose Village Cir. apartment complex around 1:30 a.m.

Four engines, one ladder, and a command officer were initially dispatched, arriving on the scene within four minutes.

Fire crews found smoke coming from a maintenance building on the north part of the complex. They then dispatched chief officers to the scene.

The fire was put out in ten minutes. At the time of the fire, there were no people in the building. No one was hurt or displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.