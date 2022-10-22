URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana firefighters responded to a fire on Oakland Avenue Saturday midnight.

The crew arrived on the scene at around 4 a.m. and found smoke coming from the second floor of the apartment. Firefighters evacuated around 15 neighbors and put out the fire with an aggressive interior attack.

No injury was reported. The property management is working with the City of Urbana and the American Red Cross to help neighbors with living arrangements.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.